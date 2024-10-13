HOLLYWOOD- It’s that time of year, that we have pumpkin patches, apple-picking, hayrides and pumpkin spice lattes. From sprawling urban pumpkin patches to charming farms that bring us the allure of hayrides and corn mazes. Plenty of pumpkin patches and hayrides in the Los Angeles area that have the magic of the season. Mr. Jack O’ Lantern has locations in West LA and Torrance plus a 2-day pop-up at the Original Framers Market from October 19-20. It’s also an awesome place to be for pumpkin decorating, plus many games and activities like candy corn hole, a bouncy house, petting /feeding cute animals, put-put golf and many more. Some pumpkins weigh over 50 pounds, there’s always a perfect pumpkin for everyone.

Another popular location is Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch, which has been around since 1987, it’s open to the public October 5-31, and the earlier the better to beat the crowds. Their patch features pumpkins of all sizes, a super slide, giant rocking horses, a tipi village, a petting zoo, face painting, a straw maze, and lots of spooky photo ops. The other one is found at Descanso Gardens-Carved, until October 30, with thousands of carved pumpkins. Along with pumpkins, you can see the new Descanso Railroad lit up, plus a family of wood spirits carved by Chainsaw Jenna, along with animated totems. Pumpkin carving demonstrations, pumpkin house, a hay maze, along with a picnic-style seating to create a fun harvest festival ambiance.

Celebrities love pumpkin patches as well. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt brought their signature style and energy to a fall-themed outing at the pumpkin patch. Actor Ryan Reynolds, who shares children James, Inez, Betty and Olin with Blake Lively- enjoys pumpkin patches. Throughout the years, celebrities truly enjoy going to pumpkin patches-and apple orchards. Stars , like Jennifer Lopez and Busy Phillips have been known to make tips to local pumpkin patches annually, either believe it or not solo, or with their families. Mandy Moore last year, visited The Orchard at Apple Lane in Northern California. The actress was all smiles with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith and their two boys, Gus and Ozzie, as they wandered the pumpkin and apple groves.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, Adam Gottschalk and his wife, Raven Gates, explored Dallas Arboretum’s “It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” pumpkin patch last year with their two sons, Gates Zev and Max. Nick Cannon, the Drumline actor took his son Legendary to his first pumpkin patch, two years ago. Hilary Duff also loves pumpkin patches.

Actress Jennifer Garner, “The 13 Going on 30,” star also enjoys pumpkin patches. Singer Pink, enjoys in the past bringing her son Jameson to pumpkin patches. Kourtney Kardashian, also loves pumpkins. Who could forget, Heidi Klum, who put a jack-o-lantern over her had at Me. Bones Pumpkin Patch back in 2015.

Yes, even Robin Thicke, had daddy duty back in 2014, taking his son, Julian to pick out a pumpkin at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch. So you never know, which celebrity you might run into at Mr. Bones. Fergie and Josh Duhamel, the then-couple looked adorable as they watched son Axl enjoy a hayride at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch back in 2014. Jennifer Lopez is also a fan of Mr. Bones she took her haughtier Emme and son Max there as well. Jessica alba, has also been at Mr. Bones, with her daughters, Honor and Haven. Oscar winner Halle Berry, has also been a fan of Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch. Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch is located at 10100 Jefferson Blvd, at Culver City in California.

Rose’s Scoop: The largest pumpkin patch in the United states, is in northern California. It features 90 acres of pumpkins, gourds and squash. They sell 100 varieties to 300,000 guests annually.