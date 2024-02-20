HOLLYWOOD—Some celebrities are selling off their song catalogs or mansions, while others are buying lavish mansions. Rod Stewart just sold his entire song catalog, including recorded music and some name and likeness rights, to Irving Azoff’s iconic Artists. According to Variety, the “Maggie May” hitmaker made nearly an estimated $100 million from the deal, signing away the marketing rights and ownership of singles such as, “My Heart Can’t Tell You No,” “Baby Jane,” and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? To name a few. Stewart released a statement following the sale, revealing why he chose 2024 to be the year he sold all of his music, and why he picked Iconic Artists as the lucky buyer. Apparently, it marked his 60th year in the music industry, and he felt assured that his life’s work and future musical legacy was entrusted in Irving and his team.

According to published reports, Iconic Artists raised $1 billion in “new capital” for future catalog investments, giving them greater financial leverage in consideration of additional acquisitions. They stepped up at the same time that Sony purchased a “major stake” in Michael Jackson’s catalog, and Queen’s catalog in its entirety. Rod Stewart, 79, originally sold his catalog to Hipgnosis Songs as part of a deal that never closed. After a few years, Stewart decided to back out of the agreement and sell to Iconic Artists, joining big name acquisitions like The Beach Boys Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, Cher, and more.

One of my favorite couples, Rick and Kathy Hilton, have decided to sell their longtime family home in the Hamptons. The lavish estate, nestled in the exclusive Southampton, New York is now up for grabs for $14.95 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. Owned by Paris Hilton’s parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton, holds a special place in the family’s heart. Rick, the scion of the Hilton Hotel Empire founded by Conrad Hilton, and the beautiful Kathy Hilton, on reality TV’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, acquired the property in 1999 for $2.38 million. The home occupies about 10,500 square feet, with a beautiful foyer, six bedrooms, it boasts a slew of luxury features, according to the listing. A beautiful place for luxurious living and entertaining. It sits on a sprawling 2.7-acre plot within a gated community, this 1990’s built residence boasts three woodburning fireplaces, high ceilings and timeless shingle-style architecture, the listing notes.

Updates back in 2018, brought modernity to its kitchen, bathrooms and primary suite, the listing adds. The grounds host a lagoon-style gunite swimming pool, an outdoor pavilion and numerous terraces for relaxing in the sun. Corcoran holds the listing.

Taylor Swift, beau Travis Kelce’s in the meantime, loves his house with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, in Leawood, Kansas is worth about $6 million dollars, sits on 3.5 acres and spans 17,00 square feet, with a chef’s kitchen, movie theater, wine cellar and a full bar. A beautiful massive pool that looks very impressive. Taylor, who’s currently in Melbourne, Australia, is believed to be staying in the presidential villa at the five-star Crown Towers hotel, living her best life dropping $16,000-per night in a penthouse suite. The 11,733 square-foot villa includes two bedrooms, a dining, a living room, a private elevator and even a dedicated butler. The 14-time Grammy winner flew in via her private jet and was greeted by fans when she arrived Wednesday.

Rose’s Scoop: Last year a number of Hollywood’s elite sold their luxury homes ahead of April 1. When Los Angeles new “mansion tax” came into place. The tax, called Measure ULA, will require sellers of properties more than $5 million to pay a four percent transfer tax.