MALIBU—On February 19, at approximately 1:20 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a fiery crash in the 34000 block of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) near Mullholland Highway involving a white range rover and one other vehicle.



Paramedics attended to the injured party who was then air lifted to an area hospital for treatment.



There was significant damage to both vehicles, one reportedly having a charred engine.



PCH remained closed until the wreckage was cleared. This closure comes just days after the announcement of the nightly closings of PCH north of Malibu.



On February 14, multiple news outlets notified the public that all lanes of PCH in both directions would be closed for repairs due to storm damage and erosion from flooding. The closures began each night at 6:00 p.m. and remained closed until 7:00 a.m. from Sycamore Canyon Road to Las Posas Road in Ventura County (Caltrans).



