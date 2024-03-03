HOLLYWOOD- Whether a garden is inside or out, they are truly beautiful. We love to work on them, we aren’t the only ones, celebrities are people, as well. Some of them, enjoy working on their gardens, whether as a hobby or just to cope. Yes, many celebrities find comfort in their gardens. Let’s take Kylie Jenner, she might be worth billions, but loves working on her garden. Her garden is next to Stormi’s playhouse, which includes potted plants, water features, herb garden and kumquat trees. Her sister Kourtney has a beautiful garden, as well. Kourtney’s indoor-outdoor design has a shot of the pool area, which can be seen through large open doors into their lofty living room. Singer Sting, aka, Gordon Summer, is also a gardening star, his passion began when he wanted to improve his diet. He bought a 900-acre estate with a vineyard in Tuscany called Villa Il Palagio. He actually converted his barn into a recording studio and really got serious about learning to manage the vineyard and gardens. Believe it or not, the store on his property is open to the public selling his wines, olive oil, and honey. It also sold in luxury stores like Harrods in London. By the way, the estate is 100% organically maintained.

Ellen Degeneres, is also an avid gardener in her massive estate up the California coast in Montecito. Her wife Portia di Rossi, encourages her by buying her gardening tools. Let’s not forget Martha Stewart, she’s a serious talented gardener. She has a Monet-inspired wildflower garden. Her garden was inspired by the paintings of Claude Monet. Snoop Dogg, has a common interest with Martha, also gardening. Snoop loves to grow herbs in containers, while promoting plant-based foods and became an investor in the company Beyond Meat and Outstanding Foods, which produces vegan pork rinds.

Adele who has a place amongst the hills in the gated community of North Beverly Park in Los Angeles, the backyard of her Italian-inspired home is full glamour. It boasts a large pool and landscaped garden and patio, is classic Hollywood. Actor Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis LA farmhouse, has a barbecue pavilion, across the pool, which creates a sense of peace and calm. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have a chateau-style European touch mansion with panoramic views of the ocean and natural surroundings of a man-made waterfall, stone walls, hedges and a private herb garden.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a beautiful place, known as The Bellagio Estate,a 1930s property that has an outdoor area that is unbelievable, spanning 4,856 square metres, including an infinity-edge pool, fire-pits, lounge areas and a putting green. Jennifer Garner, the co-founder of organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm has a greenhouse, and usually sings to her vegetables, which she shares on her Instagram account. Actress Reese Witherspoon, teaches her children how to plant seeds, even hosts elaborate garden parties. She has a beautiful backyard in her California residence. Julia Roberts, keeps an incredible garden that she uses to teach her children about food. To Julia, understanding how and where food comes from is an important part of raising a family. Jake Gyllenhaal, is an organic vegan and a growing activist, of course a celebrity gardener, who is involved in the Edibile Schoolyard Project, a charity which understands that growing is part of a full education. It encourages kids to adopt healthy diets, grow veggies, and learn to cook.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have a beautiful garden in their Montecito home, with a vegetable patch, chicken coop and beautiful lawn, which was seen in a Time cover shoot years ago. King Charles, the royal gardener, bought Highgrove House in 1980 and has turned the grounds into 25 acres of beauty. He advocates organicism, saves old estate gardens across the UK, and actively speaks to youth about growing. Hopefully, he will feel better soon. Drew Barrymore, has a vegetable garden with her daughter Olive. Together, they happily grow carrots, beets, peppers, tomatoes and more.

Rose’s Scoop: Best of luck to all the 96th Academy Awards nominees. The Award show will take place on March 10, 2024, with host Jimmy Kimmel. Let’s keep politics out of the speeches and keep the speeches heartfelt and sincere!