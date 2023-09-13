HOLLYWOOD—And in a blink of an eye, the 2023 US Open tennis is over. The hottest ticket in town was the U.S. Open. Tickets were very, very expensive. The average ticket price for the match was $1,235. That’s not the Men’s final ticket was over $3,320. Some tickets in the lower level were almost $10,000. This year was the most expensive US Open ever. Celebrities showed up in droves to watch the matches, especially the Men’s final.

Celebrities are just like us. They love tennis. Amanda Seyfried and Rachel Brosnahan were all smiles at the match. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet continued their weekend trip even stayed for the Medvedev and Djokovic final on September 10. Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola spend their evening in the Heineken Suite. Justin Timberlake wearing a green and white squared shirt was present for the men’s final. Leonardo DiCaprio was there with Maestro Dobel Tequila, trying to blend in with the fans. Of course he stood out. Zach Braff was also there. Always there for Djokovic was Matthew McConaughey and his Brazilian wife Camilla in Djokovic’s box next Nowak’s mother.

Lil Wayne was spotted with his earpiece in, enjoying Sunday’s match. Actress and author Molly Ringwald was there watching the final, she kept on turning around to speak with someone behind her. Yet always with a smile. Dressed to the nines was Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld watching the final, no clue whom he was rooting for. Emily Ratajkowski, stopped by at the open before she attends Fashion Week in New York City.

She brought her street style to the match. Looking tanned was Sting and Trudie Styler, enjoying themselves at the final. Nicole Kidman watched the women’s final solo. She returned to the Emirates Suite on the final with her husband Keith Urban. James Marsden looked stylish on September 10.

It was a girl night’s out for Martha Stewart and Christie Brinkley. Actress Emma Roberts sat in the Grey Goose Suite. Laverne Cox was a having a great time at the final. Actress Charlize Theron went for the weekend; she was having a blast with Maestro Dobel Tequila. Let’s not forgot about director Spike Lee who was there supporting Gauff on her big night September 9. Actress Diane Keaton and Ariana DeBose were smiling during Gauff’s winning match. The list continues with actresses Amanda Seyfried and Rachel Brosnahan all smiles for the women’s final.

Actor Alec Baldwin watched the opening night matches and returned for the final. Al Roker was handsome in pink for his US open visit. Former US Open champ Maria Sharapova was there to support the women’s final. Eli Manning was there ahead of his next Manning Cast season premiere on Saturday, September 9.

Jon Bon Jovi, Julianna Margulies, Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Clive Davis, Jake Paul, D-Nice and Chloe Kim joined other celebrities to watch the action. The Arthur Ashe Stadium was full of celebrities, that showed up on the screen. No surprise that Novak Djokovic won.

Another hot ticket was the MTV Video Awards, even with the promo code the least expensive was $160.00 included with tax. The only thing was you had partial view, meaning you were in the nose-bleed sections. This year’s show was held again at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

It was all Taylor, the cameraperson whose sole job was to keep focused on Taylor Swift, a one-woman machine at the VMAs and pretty much everywhere she goes dominated the night and her priceless reactions were one of the highlights of the show. Shakira was honored with the Video Vanguard Award. Another highlight was the reuniting in a nostalgic on stage moment. Besties Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift hugged each other after Taylor’s big wins.

Rose’s Scoop: One of the hottest couple at the VMA’s was Cardi B and Offset. The rappers always look amazing! The rappers tied the knot back in September 2017 after having their first date at Super Bowl LI in Houston that February. They have two children together.