UNITED STATES—On June 9, Representative Eric Swalwell of California had someone from his legal team serve papers to the home of Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama. The papers were reportedly served to Brooks’ wife, Martha Jenkins.

On March 5, Congressman Swalwell filed a lawsuit against, former President Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Brooks who argued their speeches at the Save America rally were responsible for inciting the riots on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and that he was going to, “hold them accountable.” Swalwell went after 12 members of the GOP in an effort to prove what he refers to as, the “insurrection” that transpired at the U.S. Capitol.

I joined @FoxNews’s The @IngrahamAngle to respond to Eric Swalwell’s frivolous lawsuit that he feebly had served on my wife, Martha, in our home, breaking Alabama trespass law. Swalwell should have been a man and served me himself in Washington. pic.twitter.com/QPs2hw1EDZ — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) June 9, 2021

Brooks reported on June 6, that an individual was caught on his home video surveillance following his wife into their garage to serve papers, which Brooks indicated was trespassing. Rep. Brooks reported that the papers served were intended for him.

Footage posted on Twitter reveals an unknown vehicle pulling into the driveway directly behind Jenkins. Before the garage door shuts, a man jumps out of the vehicle and proceeded to run into the garage behind Jenkins.

I joined @newsmax & @gregkellyusa to discuss @ericswalwell's lackey serving my WIFE with his frivolous lawsuit. Swalwell could have been a man and served me himself in Washington, but he's too busy dodging questions about him bedding a Communist Chinese Spy. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/s9fKjA75dP — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) June 10, 2021

Morris Jackson “Mo” Brooks Jr. has served the U.S. House of Representatives for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District (the Huntsville area) for 12 years. He is currently vying for the sought-after Alabama Senate seat of the recently vacated Republican Senator Richard Shelby.

Swalwell has served California’s 15th Congressional District in the East Bay area since 2012. He is an active member of the House Intelligence Committee. He was instrumental in the attempt to impeach former President Trump.

He was in the news for an alleged affair with Chinese National, Christine Fang. According to reports, Fang was a spy for the Chinese Communist Party. While dating Swalwell, she reportedly had access to his Washington D.C. office.

On March 13, GOP House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy signed a resolution calling for Rep. Swalwell’s removal from the House Intelligence Committee after he was reappointed to by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.