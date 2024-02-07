LAS VEGAS,NV– Rose did such a wonderful job helping me find where all the hot spots and Gatsbyesque parties are, filled with dancing and the food for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, well I felt inspired to write about a few other events prior to the Big Game.

The Legends Party is back for another year and there is no better way to kick off Super Bowl weekend.

On Friday,The 2024 Legends Party, in partnership with the NFL Alumni Association and USA TODAY, will feature NFL alumni legends including Hines Ward, Matt Ryan, Malcolm Jenkins and LeSean McCoy.

The event will begin with star-studded red carpet and conclude with a performance from multi-platinum global superstar Jason Derulo. Derulo is a triple threat and frankly, one of the most talented people in showbiz.

The Legends Party will take place at AREA15 in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9, and is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Special guest host Abby Labar and DJ Shapeshiftr will provide entertainment throughout the evening, and many other celebrities including Fat Joe, Sean Evans and Terry Crews will be in attendance.

“The Legends Party is the only way to kick off the Big Game weekend,” said Jason Derulo. “I am looking forward to celebrating with these athletes, special guests and all of you.”

On Saturday, February 10, or Super Bowl Eve(Patent pending) is the annual Taste of the NFL.

Get ready for an unparalleled culinary, sports, entertainment and philanthropic experience as Taste of the NFL, presented by Frito-Lay, Quaker, and the PepsiCo Foundation, takes center stage during Super Bowl LVIII Weekend. Scheduled for February 10, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST at the Keep Memory Alive event center in Las Vegas, the Super Bowl’s largest purpose-driven culinary event will deliver an extraordinary blend of cuisine and culture, with net proceeds benefiting GENYOUth’s commitment to tackle youth hunger and food insecurity.

Taste of the NFL will feature some of the nation’s hottest culinary talent and an all-star lineup of NFL Legends and players. World class chefs Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love and Lasheeda Perry.

Taste of the NFL will raise vital funds for GENYOUth’s commitment to tackling youth hunger and food insecurity.

Finally, on Super Bowl Sunday: The Players Tailgate hosted by the Bullseye Event Group. Icon Bobby Flay is throwing down at the Super Bowl.

Bullseye Event Group’s exclusive Players Tailgate before the Super Bowl has earned the reputation as the best pre-game experience, where over 50 active NFL players, celebrities and guests eat, drink and are entertained before the big game.

Described as a culinary experience in itself, The Players Tailgate is hosted by Sage Steele and features live performance by DJ Irie, open premium bars and all-you-can-eat dining with gourmet dishes prepared by Celebrity Chefs.

2024 Players Tailgate Las Vegas

Doors open at 11:00 am

Location: 4213 S Las Vegas Blvd (Across the street from Mandalay Bay)

The Players Tailgate is rated the #1 event to attend 8 years in a row on Super Bowl Sunday! Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Players Tailgate this February in Las Vegas.

Oh yeah, there is apparently a footbaal game afterwards.