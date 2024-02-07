CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, February 6, the Los Angeles Police Department reported homicide detectives from the Valley Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for a deadly shooting that killed a 25-year-old man.

The LAPD reported on February 3, at 2:12 a.m., Van Nuys Area patrol officers responded to a radio call of an Assault with a Deadly Weapon Shooting on the 14100 block of Delano Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim laying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene. His name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin. Authorities do not have details to disclose on a suspect in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Valley Bureau Homicide detectives, at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.