BOSTON, MA- The Boston Celtics took a 2-1 series lead in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in front of 20,000 crazed Celtic fans at TD Garden in Boston. Pulling away late for a 116-100 victory on Wednesday, June 7. Led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown of the Celtics, this dynamic duo have emerged as one of the best one two punches in the NBA. Brown scored 27 points while Tatum looked like his old self adding 26 points in the victory.

Golden State rallied from an 18-point deficit at one point, briefly taking an 83-82 lead thanks to a Steph Curry three point play. But this night would belong to the Boston Celtics as the home crowd spurred them to victory.

Late in the 4th quarter in a loose ball situation it appeared that Golden State Warriors Star Stephen Curry was injured on the play. After the smoke had cleared Draymond Green was called for a sixth personal foul meaning that he was no longer able to participate in the game.

One bright spot for the Golden State team was the emergence of Klay Thompson. He broke out of his shooting slump and was able to score 25 points for the Warriors. But even that inspired performance was not enough as Boston took a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Boston Celtics are now 7-0 following a loss in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Friday night’s Game 4 is set for Boston TD arena also at 6:00 p.m. Pacific time. Once again the Golden State Warriors back is against the wall and for them to have any chance to win this series they’ll need to produce a victory.

One thing going in favor of the Warriors in game 4 is it would be hard for the Celtics to replicate the efficiency and effort that they gave in game 3. Let’s hope for a healthy Stephen Curry and maybe a little bit of a let-up for the hometown Boston Celtics in game 4.