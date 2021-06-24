GRIFFITH PARK- On Wednesday, June 23, at approximately 4:47 p.m. the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the West Observatory Trail in Griffith Park for a cliff rescue.

The adult male hiker fell approximately 25 feet down a steep cliff. Responders utilized a rope to rescue the hiker. By 5:12 p.m. LAFD Ground responders and Park Rangers successfully rescued the hiker who was briefly stranded.

“First arriving LAFD ground responders and Park Rangers have successfully rescued an adult male hiker who was briefly stranded approximately 25′ down a steep cliff. Unknown circumstances. He is now being assessed for injury,” LAFD Spokesmen Brian Humphrey said in an official announcement.

The cause of the fall was not immediately known.