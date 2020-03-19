CALIFORNIA- Seven counties in the greater San Francisco Bay Area issued orders on Monday, March 16 that will force most businesses to close and residents to “shelter-in-place” inside their homes in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed called Monday’s order a necessity in order to slow the sometimes deadly virus. The Bay Area is home to the greatest number of cases with counties reporting three deaths in just the two days prior to this order.

The order was issued by public health officials in San Francisco and six other counties including Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, and Santa Cruz, and also from the city of Berkeley. The actions affect nearly 7 million residents and thousands of businesses. The order was scheduled to take effect at midnight Monday, March 16 and is designed to remain in place for three weeks, until April 7. The purpose behind this order is to prevent COVID-19 from spreading so quickly that hospitals get overrun with a surge of patients.

In the greater Bay Area, more than 290 cases have been reported in the seven counties being affected by this order, with more than 130 alone in Santa Clara County. Of the 11 deaths reported in California, five have been in the Bay Area. Orders in each of the seven counties are requiring all but essential businesses to shut down. Police and fire departments, hospitals, grocery stores, gas stations, banks and pharmacies will all be allowed to remain open for business. In addition, restaurants are being ordered to close to eat-in customers but can be open for take-out and delivery orders. Other essential work that will be exempt from closure include the media, as well as workers who maintain water, sewer, gas, transportation, electrical and other public systems, including the internet.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said police are asking the public to voluntarily comply with this order but have made it clear that violations of the health order could be enforceable as a misdemeanor, although this would be a last resort. While officials understand the homeless population is unable to shelter in place, they are being encouraged and urged to find shelter.

For those worried about going out for outdoor activities, this order does allow for health activities such as walking, hiking, and running so long as people maintain 6 feet between each other to continue with social distancing.