BRENTWOOD—A two-car accident occurred on the 405 freeway on Wednesday, September 1 at 2:32 p.m. involving a pool cleansing vehicle on the northbound on-ramp at The Skirball Cultural Center, near the Getty Center.

The pool cleaning vehicle lost roughly 30 gallons of chlorine power and acid. To limit the amount of hazardous waste spreading throughout the air, an absorbent substance was distributed across the highway where the spill occurred. No production of hazardous gas fumes were detected, which can transpire during a chemical spill.

The LAFD HazMat Team was dispatched to the location to manage protocols concerning the chemical spill and assuring no hazards. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.

The California Highway Patrol remained at the scene to direct issues involving traffic.