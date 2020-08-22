MALIBU — Cher has attempted to volunteer for the Post Office and was turned down, amid concerns of the Post Office’s handling of a largely mail-in ballot election this November.

On August 19 Cher, the pop-icon, tweeted, “Can ppl volunteer at the post office!?” Later on the same day, she clarified her intent on Twitter writing, “NO, IM NO KIDDING…COULD I VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE!?”

She asked her Twitter followers soon after, “IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP WITH THE POST OFFICE?”

Cher then decided to act on her Tweets, calling two Malibu Post Offices asking if they took volunteers. According to Cher’s Tweet, the first employee she spoke to did not know if they took volunteers. Cher soon spoke to a manager who told her they do not take volunteers, and that fingerprints and a background check is required before working at the Post Office.

Some of Cher’s Twitter followers responded to the news that she was denied a volunteer position at the Post Office, Mitch Wood wrote: “BUT YOU’RE CHER.”

Another Twitter user noted that the Post Office does not take volunteers but that they are recruiting personnel.

Cher’s attempt to volunteer at the Post Office comes amid concerns that the Post Office will not be able to handle the amount of mail-in ballots that a mid-pandemic election may result in. Postal workers have cited complaints with changes Postmaster General DeJoy proposed this year.

According to Post Office employees, the changes would limit Post Office hours and cut overtime. Employees said this could cause a massive delay in delivery times, which sparked concerns regarding the elections.

DeJoy announced on August 18 in a statement that all controversial changes would be delayed until after the election “To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”