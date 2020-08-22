UNITED STATES−On August 21, 2020, President Trump spoke at the 2020 Council for National Policy (CNP) held in the ballroom at the Ritz-Carlton in Arlington. He arrived just before noon and spoke for over an hour before departing with the motorcade to return to the White House.

President Trump briefly hit on the barrage of insults and attacks coming out of the DNC. “They spent four straight days attacking America as racist and a horrible country that must be redeemed…And yet, look at what we’ve accomplished.”

“Nobody has done more for the black and Hispanic communities than my administration,” and then the President added, “with the exception of President Abraham Lincoln,” President Trump stated.

“Together, we’re committed to protecting the American people, preserving American values, defending America’s heritage, and keeping America safe, strong, prosperous, and free.”– President Trump. We’ve seen heroic doctors and nurses racing into action to save lives. We’ve seen first responders helping strangers in need. We’ve seen the passage of historic legislation to save 50 million American jobs. We’ve mobilized the American industry like never before citing the building of military hospitals from scratch, the production of life-saving therapies, and the vaccines have been created ahead of schedule.”− POTUS

“No party can lead America that spends so much time tearing down America. But the biggest part of last night’s speech was what Joe Biden didn’t talk about. He didn’t talk about law enforcement. He didn’t talk about bringing safety to Democrat-run cities that are totally out of control and they have no clue. China was never mentioned in any way, shape, or form. China will own our country if he gets elected. They will own our country. And we’re not going to let that happen.”

Video footage shows a completely enthralled crowd who went from applause to laughter, to the shouting of “four more years.”

“And you’ve seen the intelligence reports: China very much wants Joe Biden to win. That would be very insulting if they wanted me to win. I don’t think so. I don’t think so. We’ve taken in billions and billions of dollars from China. We’ve given it to our farmers. We’ve given it a lot. They had the worst year they’ve had in 67 years; we had the best year we ever had.”

“With your help, we carried out the largest tax and regulation cuts, by far, in American history,” President Trump continued, “and now they want to quadruple tax us…but the people in this room that are heads of industry-you have some very powerful people in this room-they know the regulation cuts may have been even more important than the biggest tax cuts we’ve ever had.”

President Trump touted the elimination of Obamacare, The dismantling of ISIS, Laws protecting monuments, and statues, The Right to Try Bill that allows critically ill patients access to life-saving drugs and new and improved benefits for U.S. Military Veterans. The Veterans are getting better care sooner, and the VA workers now have accountability. They can be fired.

“We ended the Obama-Biden administration’s war on American energy. And the United States is now the leading producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world. It’s a big thing. And remember this: If you look at what they’re doing — Biden — he wants to end fracking, end petroleum products — end petroleum. No natural gas, no nothing. End everything….” – President Trump

The President shared his view of what chaos will ensue should the Democrats get their mail-in ballots. Full-text may be found on the White House Web page.