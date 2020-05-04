WEST HOLLYWOOD—The two-story unit in West Hollywood’s Sierra Towers was once owned by the Pop Star Cher, and is now back on the market as of Friday, May 1.

The condo is on the market again for $6.495 million and still retains some of the songstress’ personal touches. She made the place her own with the help of the renowned interior designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard. According to him, the collaboration brought “Something ethnic, spicy, and a romantic feel” to the two-story unit.

Martyn was all praise for Cher’s vision, quoted by the Agricultural Digest. He said “If Cher hadn’t been a singer, she definitely could have been a decorator. She was very involved in the design. I’d go to her house, get up on her bed, and sit with her going through the color samples.”

With its open floor plan, it has a gorgeous view and an airy, spacious feel. The living room, dining room, and kitchen are all inter-connected and open on to the balcony that gives you a panoramic view of the pacific ocean.

Cher bought the 2,300 square-foot home from actor Vincent Gallo for $3 million in 2006 and made a profit of $5.25 million when she sold it in 2013.

Cher started her career in 1965, with then-husband, Sonny. Their song “I got you, babe” was a hit, topping charts in both the UK and US. By 1967 they had sold more than 40 million records worldwide. To this day, Cher continues her career in music.