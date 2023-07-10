ANYWHERE, USA—As of July 5, 2023, the political campaigns are ramping up in a country that is not only divided but many are undecided. There are people who align with one political party or another, but others still that have no earthly idea what many of these terms mean, and could not care less whether one identifies as Republican, Democrat, Independent, Liberal, Moderate, Green, or a member of the Tea Party for that matter.



The last two election cycles have taught us one thing. We must stop and choose our leaders wisely. It’s time to stop and take a look at who we admire, and why. Who is the one person that when they speak, you stop everything, and listen Let’s look at some of Americans’ choices in leaders. Here are a few, and what they believe, in their own words.

It’s for you to decide if you think they a pacesetter, someone that could be a mentor, are admirable, trustworthy, or have any other qualities you find worthy of your vote.

Ronald Reagan, often referred to as, “America’s Greatest President,” was quoted as saying; “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We don’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”

“Racism oppresses its victims but also binds the oppressors, who sear their consciences with more and more lies until they become prisoners of those lies. They cannot face the truth of human equality because it reveals the horror of the injustices they commit”—Alveda King

“We’re not separate races. There’s only one human race.”—Dr. Alveda King

“Every decision in government is so important, especially when it comes to the military where thousands of people can lose their lives.”— Donald J. Trump

“I believe in servant leadership, and the servant always asks, where am I needed most?”— Mike Pence

“Success is determined not by whether or not you face obstacles, but by your reaction to them. And if you look at these obstacles as a containing fence, they become your excuse for failure. If you look at them as a hurdle, each one strengthens you for the next.”— Dr. Ben Carson

“Congress cannot be allowed to impose burdens on the American people while relieving its own members of those burdens.”— Ron DeSantis



“I believe natural gas as a clean, cheap, alternative to fossil fuels.”—Nancy Pelosi

“Unemployment benefits are creating jobs faster than any other program.”— Nancy Pelosi

“A man can condemn his enemies, but it’s wiser to know them.” — Hillary Clinton

“The greatest gift is the ability to forget-to forget the bad things and focus on the good.”— Joe Biden