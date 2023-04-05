MALIBU—On April 5, National Hockey League veteran Chris Chelios put his Malibu home on the market for $75 million. Chelios purchased the home for $6 million in 2003. He has been playing for the NHL for 27 years.

The four-bedroom main home is 3,795 square feet. Features of the home include high ceilings, skylights, a fireplace and windows that opens to the outdoors. A one-bedroom guest house is located closer to the beach on the property. The guest house has three levels and is equipped with a hot tub and a sauna.

He is ninth in all time appearances in the NHL and his primary residence is in Chicago, Illinois. The 11-time NHL all-star spent nine seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. Chelios is one of two people to play for the United States in four Winter Olympic games. Along with the Blackhawks, he also played with the Detroit Red Wings, the Montreal Canadiens and the Atlanta Thrashers. He became the oldest player to play in the American Hockey League in 2008 representing the Grand Rapids Griffins.

His son, Jake Chelios is a professional hockey player for Kunlun Red Star in China and represented the country in the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo in 2021. His daughter Caley is a hockey commentator and broadcaster. Both of Chelios’ daughters Caley and Tara represented Northwestern University women’s lacrosse program.

The listing is being handled by real estate agent Chris Cortazzo