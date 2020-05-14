HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Saturday, May 9, “Law And Order: Special Victims Unit” star Christopher Meloni listed his Hollywood Hills mansion for $6.495 million.

Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, co-stars of the sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” lived in the home for over 20 years. Many of the sitcom’s scenes were filmed inside the home, and Ozzie is believed to have died in the master bedroom in 1975.

Located at 1822 Camino Palmero St., the 5,283 square foot home contains 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. The lot spans 0.49 acres and boasts a private pool, a guesthouse, city views, and a three-car garage.

Situated on the first floor, the master wing has 14-feet-tall ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, a marble bath, and its own fireplace. This property also has a living room and media/ family room – each with a fireplace – and a “classic entry hall and staircase,” according to the official description. Three more bedrooms are located on the second floor including a lounge.

Billy Rose, realtor for several post-Nelson owners of the home, told the Los Angeles Times in 2013 that he received three complaints of paranormal experiences. These include a rose fragrance mysteriously appearing in some rooms, locked doors opening on their own, and Ozzie’s toy train set switching on of its own accord at night. One owner even hired a medium to ensure that any potential ghosts lurking around had no qualms about the new residents.

Concerns about the presence of ghosts grew to the extent that Rose “would always make a disclosure that there was a legend that the house was haunted.”

Meloni purchased the estate in October 2014 for $5.25 million, topping the original list price of $4.995 million by over $250,000. If the property is sold at its current price value, Meloni stands to make a profit of over $1 million.

Schools nearby include Gardner Street Elementary School, Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle School, and Hollywood Senior High School. All institutions are located within 1.5 miles of the home.

To view the official listing, visit Hilton & Hyland.