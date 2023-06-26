MALIBU—Malibu’s CineMalibu™ series returns to Malibu Bluffs Park for a summer of free, family-friendly outdoor community movie screenings with iconic films from the 1980s, trivia, games, food trucks and more, and continues on Saturday, July 15 with the 1982 film “E.T.” by Steven Spielberg. The CineMalibu™ Schedule is as follows:

-“E.T.” (1982, PG) Saturday, July 15, 7 p.m.

-“Karate Kid” (1984, PG) Saturday, August 19, 6:30 p.m.

Individuals who arrive early can participate in themed activities with the Malibu Library, contests, giveaways, a raffle, and to purchase food from the D’Amores Pizza Truck and treats from Apollo’s Expresso and Shave Ice.

The movies start at sunset and pre-event activities start at 5 p.m. Malibu Bluffs Park is located at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway at Malibu Canyon.

At the city of Malibu booth, show a staff member that you follow the Community Services Department on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win great prizes, including gift cards to local businesses and a 30 percent off coupon for city recreation program.

Tickets or RSVPs are not required. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring chairs and blankets. Alcohol is not allowed at Malibu Bluffs Park. Dogs must be on leash and under control of their owners at all times.

Malibu’s CineMalibu™ series has presented free outdoor movie screenings for the community since 2005. For more details, visit the website or call 310-317-1364.