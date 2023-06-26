WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood will hold two public meetings to hear community input on West Hollywood’s Hazard Mitigation Plan before its updated.

The first meeting will be held in person at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center Doheny Room, located at 8750 El Tovar Place, adjacent to the West Hollywood library. Members of the public are encouraged to RSVP by emailing safety@weho.org.

A later meeting will be held remotely on Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan provides a road map for the West Hollywood community to identify hazards and take actions to reduce negative impacts on residents, businesses, and the community as a whole.

To remain approved, plans must be updated every 5 years and reviewed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Hazards considered in the plans are wildfires, earthquakes, extreme heat and rainfall, flooding, high winds, drought, terrorism, and hazardous material incidents.

West Hollywood offers these meetings as an opportunity for the community to see their experiences and concerns reflected in the long-term preventative and recovery strategies for these disasters.

​​For those not able to attend either meeting, participation is available by taking a survey in either English, Spanish, or Russian by visiting http://go.weho.org/hazardsurvey through July 31, 2023.