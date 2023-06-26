TOPANGA—A Taser Gun was used by the Los Angeles Police Department after an incident on June 17. The LAPD reported at around 1:30 p.m., Topanga patrol officers received a radio call of a ‘Robbery Suspect’ at the 7400 block of Pomelo Drive.

As units were responding, an additional radio call in the area was broadcast of an ‘Assault with a Deadly Weapon Suspect There Now,’ with a similar suspect description. After arriving on the scene, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Isaac Zamost, 25, in the middle of the roadway, not wearing a shirt and with blood on his chest, abdomen and wrists. The officers spotted that Zamost had three taser darts embedded in his chest and abdomen.

Officers ordered Zamost, who appeared to be suffering from a mental illness, to stop walking toward them and to place his hands on their police vehicle or he would be tased. The suspect continued walking aggressively towards the officers, resulting in one officer discharging a Taser in the probe mode, striking Zamost, who immediately fell onto the roadway.

Zamost stood up and again walked toward the officers, resulting in a second Taser probe mode deployment which struck him and he immediately fell onto the roadway, striking the back of his head on the pavement. Officers handcuffed Zamost and took him into custody without further incident.

A Los Angeles Fire Department rescue ambulance arrived at scene, treated, and transported the suspect to a local hospital. He was admitted into the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident and additional medical testing.

The preliminary investigation revealed that prior to the officers’ arrival; Zamost was involved in an altercation with a citizen, which resulted in him being tased by the citizen.

No officers were injured during the incident. Detectives from Force Investigation Division (FID) responded to the scene and are investigating this incident.