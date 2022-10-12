MALIBU—Malibu’s CineMalibu series returns to Malibu Bluffs Park for a free outdoor screening of the classic Halloween movie “Ghostbusters” (PG – 1984) on Saturday, October 22. The movie stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis and Sigourney Weaver. The movie begins at sunset (6 p.m.) and pre-event activities start at 5 p.m. Bluffs Park is located at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway at Malibu Canyon.

The city of Malibu indicated in a news release that the family-friendly event will consists of fun games and movie trivia and “Neon Night,” a fun, glow-in-the-dark candy hunt after the film. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase food from the D’Amores Pizza food truck and shaved ice from Kona Ice.

Attendees are invited to bring new socks to donate to “Sock-tober,” a donation drive to benefit local homeless shelters and people in need. A donation box will be onsite at the event. Attendees who donate a new pair of socks will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win a prize, including gift certificates and swag bags. People can tag the Malibu Community Services Department on social media and with the hashtags #socktober and #halloweeninthebu when you donate a pair of socks. Facebook: @MalibuCommunityServices. Twitter: @malibucsd. Instagram: @malibucommunityservices.

Malibu’s CineMalibu™ series has presented free outdoor movie screenings for the community since 2005. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring chairs and blankets; no alcohol is allowed at Malibu Bluffs Park.

Pre-registration is recommended, but not required. For more details, visit www.MalibuCity.org/Halloween or call 310-317-1364.