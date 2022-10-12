WEST HOLLYWOOD—On October 12, at approximately 8:43 a.m. a 911 caller reported a structure fire at 8616 Sherwood Dr.



According to the Citizen App, at 8:47 a.m. Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene about a one-story home engulfed in flames and smoke.



Firefighters said most of the flames were extinguished by 8:57 a.m. There were reports of only one occupant inside the dwelling and they were examined by paramedics for possible injuries.









The LAFD warns the public in case of a fire to follow instructions of both firefighters and 911 dispatchers. To get out and stay out/close all doors while exiting. If firefighters have not arrived, contact 911 and know your exact location.

If an individual is unable to get out of the establishment inform the 911 operator where they are located so firefighters can locate and help rescue you.