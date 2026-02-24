BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, February 23, the city of Beverly Hills announced that the Beverly Hills City Council will consider the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association at the Wednesday, March 4, City Council Formal Session beginning at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

In accordance with state law, Beverly Hills participates in labor negotiations with its employee associations. The results of the negotiations process are written agreements or contracts reached between the city and the city employee associations. These agreements are commonly referred to as MOUs.

The MOU has been ratified by the Firefighters’ Association and is subject to adoption if approved by the Beverly Hills City Council. The proposed MOU covers salary and benefits for a four-year term (June 1, 2025 – May 31, 2029).

Per the City’s Civic Openness in Negotiations (COIN) Ordinance, an independent fiscal analysis was conducted. The fiscal analysis and proposed MOU are posted on the city’s website at www.beverlyhills.org/labornegotiations.