MELROSE—On Tuesday, February 24, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that it battled a structure fire in Beverly Grove. The fire was reported at 4:03 a.m. at 812 N. Crescent Heights Blvd.

A one-story single-family dwelling with smoke showing upon fire department arrival. Firefighters proceeded offensively, coordinating fire attack, search operations, and roof ventilation simultaneously.

Two patients, an 85-year-old female in fair condition, and a second patient unknown at this time were transported to local hospitals. The fire was knocked down in 42 minutes with 54 firefighters working on scene. No additional details about the incident has been disclosed to the public.