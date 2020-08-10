MALIBU—The Malibu City Council will hold a virtual public meeting on August 10 at 6:30 p.m. on a potential regulation on short term rentals, under 30 days, within Malibu.

The proposed regulation would require property owners who rent out properties short-term to be living on the same property, while not in the same dwelling, during a short term rental period. The on-site host would not be required to be the owner of the property.

The regulation comes after numerous noise and nuisance complaints from short term rentals such as Airbnb and other short term rental services. Zoning Text Amendment 17-002, the bill that would amend the regulation, is scheduled to be heard before city council on the same day as the meeting, August 10.

The virtual meeting will allow both live participation and written comments from members of the Malibu community. For information on how to participate in the meeting visit Malibu’s virtual meetings webpage here.

The ZTA is designed to “incorporate key features from Santa Monica’s ordinance” regulating short-term rentals, as stated in a City Council agenda report.”

“It wanted an onsite presence during the rental but did not want to require the host to be within the rented unit itself,” the Malibu City Council stated.

The amendments would require that once a short-term rental permit is issued, all neighbors within 500 feet of the residence would be issued the contact information of the host in the event an issue should arise.

The amendment would require that once a short-term rental permit is issued, all neighbors within 500 feet of the residence would be required to receive contact information of the host in the event an issue arises.