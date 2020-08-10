BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, August 6, the city of Beverly Hills announced that its temporary suspension of parking enforcement for street sweeping will be lifted later this month. Regular street sweeping in residential areas will resume on August 17. The community is asked to follow posted street sweeping signage, and to move vehicles for the service starting on August 17 and moving onward.

Parking enforcement related to street sweeping was suspended in March to help residents working from home, and to comply with the state of California’s Stay at Home Order.

“While some businesses continue to have employees working from home, others have now returned to work places. This shift in work status has allowed for parking to open up, enabling street sweeping services to resume beginning August 17, 2020,” the city states in a press release.

As for parking in commercial areas, the city will continue to provide spots in front of businesses for easier access for to-go and curbside pickup. Several parking structures owned by the city have also reopened.

The complete list of garages, payment options, and hours is available at beverlyhills.org/covid19parking. For more information on Street Sweeping Services, contact Beverly Hills Public Works Customer Service at (310) 285-2467 or email AskPW@beverlyhills.org.