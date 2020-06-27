BEVERLY HILLS — The Beverly Hills City Council will vote on a proper agreement with the city’s Chamber of Commerce “for business attraction and retention in FY 20/21.”

The vote will happen on the Council’s meeting on Monday, June 29. The proposed budget for Business Development for the next fiscal year, set at $400,000, will also be presented.

The Chamber proposes that the city funds for “business attraction and retention programs services in the amount of $304,080.” The funding would be provided from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

The Chamber will offer a number of services year-round to the business community of Beverly Hills.

The Beverly Hills COVID-19 Business Support & Communication Program will receive approximately $40,000 from the proposed budget. The program will “conduct webinars/meetings to bring together key business advisors from the local, county and state level on a monthly basis to provide real time updates and support to businesses.”

The Chamber will also provide a “Business Recovery Assistance Task Force”. Officials will constantly work to “identify key opportunities, challenges and recommendations for business recovery in the City,” as well as be available for consultation for questions.

Additional services are also included in the plan. A “Small Business Task Force” will also be in place, receiving approximately $38,000. The service will offer “one-on-one business counseling and educational seminars at the Chamber,” as well as up to 14 educational seminars for city businesses.

The proposed $304,080 for the next fiscal year is 12.5 percent smaller than the previous fiscal year — a cut of approximately $43,000.

The recommendation for the budget along with the proposed Chamber services were discussed on a previous Council meeting on June 16 and met with support.

The agenda report issued by Marketing and Economic Sustainability Manager Laura Biery and Policy and Management Analyst Cynthia Owens outlines the expenses and recitals pertaining to the agreement.