LAUREL CANYON— Famous interior designer for several stars, Paul Fortune, was pronounced deceased on June 15 at the age of 69.

Fortune died in Ojai caused by cardiac arrest. His husband, Chris Brock, confirmed the news with Architectural Digest. Fortune and Brock lived together in Laurel Canyon.

Fortune started his interior design studio back in 1982 and only took a few clients throughout the year to “give both the client and the individual design process the full attention they deserve.”

Fortune’s client list included well-known names such as Sofia Coppola, Marc Jacobs, David Fincher, Brian Grazer, Aileen Getty. Fortune was known for his work with the Sunset Tower Hotel on Sunset Boulevard in 2006 and more specifically, his hand with the Tower Bar inside.

He also played a vital role in the creation of two nightclubs: Fake Club which opened in 1982 and Les Deux Café.

Many of Fortune’s friends made posts in memory of the designer. One friend, Carol LeFlufy, posted a photo with Fortune and Brock in their home on June 17 with the caption:

“The world lost a truly original, hugely talented, super smart, always funny and the most charming man in Paul Fortune on Monday. He was always so kind to me and he will be deeply missed by many. My deepest condolences to all his people, and there were many, and to his husband @chrisguybrock.”

Another posted: “Those of us who were lucky enough to know him, know what a brilliantly talented and highly opinionated person he was, at times infuriating, but he saw the greatness in his friends, he was uncompromising and he was loved deeply.”