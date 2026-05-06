WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, May 5, the city of West Hollywood announced that it is recognizing May as Building Safety Month. It will host a Building and Safety Open House on Tuesday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the West Hollywood City Hall Courtyard, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard at N. Sweetzer Avenue.

The community is invited to meet city staff, learn about the work of the Building and Safety Division, and enjoy light refreshments.

Building Safety Month is an international campaign that takes place in May to raise awareness about building safety. It reinforces the adoption of modern, regularly updated building codes, and helps individuals, families, and businesses understand what it takes to create safe and sustainable structures.

West Hollywood’s Building and Safety Division is responsible for the enforcement of the building, electrical, plumbing, and mechanical codes as adopted by the West Hollywood City Council. The Building and Safety Division is responsible for enforcement of California State accessibility regulations and energy conservation regulations. The Building and Safety Division reviews and processes building permit applications, performs plan check reviews of construction documents and performs building inspections for construction projects in West Hollywood. These services are provided directly to the community using a variety of methods including a public counter, website, phones, mail, e-mail, and extensive field site visits.

All communities need building codes to protect their citizens from disasters such as fires, earthquakes, weather-related events, and structural collapse. Building codes are the best way of protecting homes, offices, schools, manufacturing facilities, stores, and entertainment venues. Code officials workday in and day out to keep the public safe.

For more details about West Hollywood’s Building and Safety Division, please visit the Building and Safety area on the City’s website or contact Cynthia Zabala, West Hollywood’s Principal Plan Check Engineer, at czabala@weho.org or at (323) 848-6892.