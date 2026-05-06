BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, May 5, the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to an incident involving an individual armed with a gun.

The incident was reported at approximately 12:40 p.m., the Police Department received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of South Beverly Drive.

Officers responded promptly to the area and, out of an abundance of caution, initiated evacuations of nearby locations. A thorough and vigilant search of the area was conducted by responding personnel.

Officers determined that there was no evidence to support the presence of an armed individual. The scene was cleared, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The BHPD thanked the public and is committed to the safety and security of all residents, businesses and visitors.