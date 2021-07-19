BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is inviting the community to come out and test the new protected bike lane on Sunday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at Roxbury Drive, south of Olympic Boulevard next to Roxbury Park. In addition at 10:30 a.m.,

Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich will lead a Community Bike Ride along a two mile

loop in the area.

According to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills, the protected bike lane was adopted on April 20 by the Beverly Hills City Council to provide safety for pedestrians and cyclists from traffic by markers, temporary signs, and planters. All cyclist trying out the bike lane are asked to were helmets.

Cyclists can share their thoughts on the lane’s aesthetics, usefulness, and safety. Following the demonstration project event, the Beverly Hills City Council will review the findings, including public comments, and consider a plan for a one-year pilot project.

For more details , contact the Public Works Department at 310-285-2467 or email AskPW@beverlyhills.org.