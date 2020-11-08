MALIBU — On Tuesday November 10 Malibu residents are invited to give their insight on the building of the City’s permanent skate park. The virtual public design meeting will take place at 5pm and 6pm via zoom. It has been advised for all those that wish to participate in virtual meetings to email city staff and fill out online RSVP form prior to meetings. Meetings will also be available on the city’s YouTube channel.

In 2019 the city council gave clearance on the use of Crummer/Case property which is adjacent to the Malibu Bluffs Park to facilitate as a temporary skate park which has been open since July, 3. A 12,500 square- foot permanent skate park is currently being built on the East portion of the property.

“We all should be proud as a City that we can provide these safe, healthy outdoor sport and recreation resources for our youth that honor Malibu’s long-standing love of skateboarding” stated Mayor Mikke Pierson in press release.

The public is welcomed to provide any feed back or concerns at this time. Meanwhile The community service department is communicating with the public to inform those of past meetings, future meetings, and online surveys to “ensure that the design of the permanent skate park will fit the needs of local skaters and the community” stated in press release.

California skateparks are the leader in action sports with more than 200 world class skate parks, 150 employees, 12 private skate parks for pro athletes. Some exclusive partnerships within California skateparks are X games, Rob Dyrdek safe spot skate spot, street league skateboarding, Woodward, and much more.

“I’m super excited about this. This is all apart of our thorough outreach program we want everyone’s input. A lot of young skaters are giving great input and we really appreciate that” stated Pierson.