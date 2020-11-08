CALIFORNIA—A criminal robber is currently a fugitive on the run in Los Angeles County after stealing $1,000 from a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Culver City at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 7.

The store, which is located at 9290 Culver Blvd, was ready to close at 9 p.m., which according to police is typically the most likely time an establishment would be robbed, since their cash registers are most likely full after a long day of transactions.

According to witnesses inside the store, the man walked into the store, as the manager was in the middle of doing a money transfer, pulled out a gun, and demanded them to give him the money that was being transferred.

He approached all four of the other cash registers, demanding their money too, also doing so at gunpoint. The suspect fled the scene, going towards a parking structure, and entering an unidentified car.

After the Culver City Police Department were called, they reportedly arrived within seconds, but the suspect had already fled the scene. They took statements from all of the witnesses, who described what happened, and gave a description of the suspect.

The individual is described as an African American male, between 20 and 30 years of age, six feet in height, relatively thin body type, wearing a dark blue colored hoodie and black pants.

The vehicle he got away in is described as a white four-door sedan, however, there is currently no make, model or year for it.

Anyone with any information on this case is told to contact the Culver City Police Department at 310-253-6316.