WEST HOLLYWOOD —On December 21, the City of West Hollywood sworn-in Lauren Meister as the new City of West Hollywood’s Mayor Pro Tempore. The meeting took place over a teleconference call to comply with the Covid-19 health and safety guidelines.

Meister took her oath into office during the City Council meeting on Monday. Mayor Pro Tem Lauren Meister’s term came shortly after instillation of new City Council members

Sepi Shyne and John M. Erickson who won the General Municipal Election back in November 2020.

For those that wish to view the oath into office and the City Council meeting can be accessed at the City Of West Hollywood website and City’s WeHoTV YouTube Channel.

With two decades of neighborhood advocacy Mayor Pro Tempore Lauren Meister was elected into West Hollywood City Council back in March, 2015. Meister involvement with the city first started as the West Hollywood neighborhood watch captain, a member of the “CERT” LASD Community Emergency Response Team, and even attended West Hollywood Sheriff’s Community Academy. She then went on to lead one of the biggest neighbor associations within the city, where she represented residents on public safety, traffic circulations, along with parking and developments.

Mayor Pro Tempore Lauren Meister priorities include…

Initiating and supporting policies to save our affordable housing stock and local neighborhood serving businesses;

Prioritizing public safety and social services to reflect the needs of our community;

Preserving our city’s rich history and unique character;

Protecting parks and green space; and

Advocating for fair parking policies.

Meister has worked on strengthening rent sustainability, creating more neighborhood friendly planning and land use policies, assisting the homeless with social services, small businesses task force, establish a safe haven within West Hollywood for the LGBT asylum seekers.

Some other contributions include Increasing the community engagement, create the Public Access Defibrillation (PAD) Program, she educated the public on safety issues pertaining to children and pets, embraced and promoted our historic resources and, raised the bar on design standards, environmental programs and sustainability overall.

Meister supports the preserving of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) along with protecting immigrant and refugee communities.

Prior to the election Meister spent time serving in numerous commissions and committees all under the City Of West Hollywood. Some of the organizations she was involved with were Planning Commission and Public Safety Commission. As the Mayor Pro Tempore she also helped mitigate traffic and parking impacts of new and proposed projects throughout the city. Some of her projects included coming up with solutions to help local businesses and the creation of the City’s “Live, Work, Play, Be Safe” campaign.

In 2013 Mayor Pro Tempore Meister had a chair in the decision of “Yes on Measure C”, which limit City Council members elected on or after March 2013 are not allowed to do more then three full terms or partial terms in the City Council.

Mayor Pro Tempore Meister has her own marketing research firm located in West Hollywood. “As a businesswoman and market research professional, she listens to public opinion to form action-oriented solutions, understands the importance of budgets and resources, and believes that the City must provide good customer service and be accountable” stated in press release.