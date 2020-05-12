SANTA MONICA—On Monday, May 11, the City of Santa Monica published a list of “18 (and counting)” brick-and-mortar and online stores to buy face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, and/or Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The shops are:

Salon Tru at 614 Santa Monica Blvd. (masks, hand sanitizer, gloves)

– Contact: (310) 528-0147 or nicolehirschman@aol.com

Acology Shop at 1414 Wilshire Blvd. (masks, hand sanitizer, gloves)

– Contact: (310) 260-9633 or shop@acology.com

– www.acology.com

Eddie’s Liquor at 2045 20th St. (masks)

– Contact: (424) 387-8599 or princesaheb23@icloud.com

Montalvo at 1628 Montana Ave. (masks)

– www.boosboosdenim.com

Santa Monica Plastics (masks)

– Contact: (310) 403-2849

– www.santamonicaplastics.com

All Vegan Organic 306 Pico Blvd. (masks)

– Contact: (424) 387-8211 or sher@allveganorganic.com

– www.allveganorganic.com

Surf Liquor at 2522 Main St. (unspecified)

– Contact: (310) 399-5462 or princesaheb23@icloud.com

Inspirational Affirmation Apparel (masks)

– Contact: (949) 667-3246 or info@inspirationalaffirmationapparel.com

– www.ia-apparel.com

Ten Women Gallery (masks)

– Contact: brodheadclark@gmail.com

– www.lynnebrodheadclark.com

Rozes Beauty (masks)

– Contact: (949) 735-2756 or miranda@rozesbeauty.com

– www.rozesbeauty.com

Vital Hemp (unspecified)

– Contact: (310) 9623651 or ron@vitalhemp.com

– www.oneworldmask.com

Jackapotamus (masks)

– www.etsy.com/shop/Jackapotamus

Avocado Mattress (masks)

– www.avocadogreenmattress.com/santa-monica

Note that although the official release claims that there are “18” places listed, only 13 could be found.

Entrepreneurs with Santa Monica business licenses are invited to join the list of retailers. They are asked to email buylocalsm@smgov.net and mention the items for sale and their cost, how to purchase the products, and the business name with contact information.

Only curbside pickup is allowed for in-person purchasing.

A tip from the City regarding buying items is “email or call ahead to confirm availability and pricing. For many retailers (above), selling PPE has not been their usual focus. Please stay kind and patient during your inquiries!” The City also suggests following ‘Buy Local Santa Monica’ on Twitter and reading this guide on wearing face coverings.

The official announcement can be viewed here.