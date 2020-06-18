WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, June 17, the City of West Hollywood announced that artists, musicians, and performers could submit temporary art intervention proposals for an upcoming exhibition.



The exhibition is called “#ArtfulDistancing,” and it aims to “infuse funding to our arts economy through temporary art interventions.” The interventions should attempt to help West Hollywood residents remain connected despite social distancing guidelines.

Proposed artworks can be “visual, musical, performance-based, or streetscape/mural art.” They must adhere to Los Angeles County health and safety guidelines, be low-impact and all-inclusive, cost less than $599, and be installable/ performable by the artist alone.

All artists in Los Angeles County are eligible to apply, but West Hollywood residents are specifically encouraged to do so. Applications must be made at jotformpro.com/form/42746523608963 by Tuesday, June 30, 2020. West Hollywood artists are required to register for the West Hollywood Artist Registry before submitting a proposal.

Proposals will be reviewed and approved on July 23, and applicants will be notified of their application status the following day. Contracts will be signed in August, and the art interventions will be installed and performed from August until October.

Proposal evaluations will be made based on the Art on the Outside Program Review Criteria and Evaluation Guidelines, as well as several other terms including the following.

“Proposals must be the creation of a new work.”

”Proposals must be visible to the public or within earshot from the public right of way.”

“Proposal awards will be prioritized for commercial thoroughfares of the city that do no[t] have current public art installations. If the site is on private property the applicant must submit a letter of support from the property owner.”

Any queries should be directed to the Acting Arts Manager, Rebecca Ehemann, at (323) 848-6846 or rehemann@weho.org. View the official announcement here and the #ArtfulDistancing webpage at weho.org/community/arts-and-culture/visual-arts/art-on-the-outside/artfuldistancing.