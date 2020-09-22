SANTA MONICA—Concerts, drive-in movies, commercial fitness activities, among others, will begin having their own venues to host public events, according to a supplemental order put out by the city of Santa Monica on Monday, September 21.

The city’s eviction moratorium and local emergency orders will be extended through the end of the year, which could be beneficial for a majority of non-owners in the city, who are paying higher amounts of rent.

City officials state that these orders “provide greater certainty and stability about what will and will not be permitted in the months to come.”

Lane Dilg, the Interim City Manger, adds that the order “reflects the City’s continued commitment to provide a safety net to the community and to safely allow access to recreation and activities that promote well-being and enrich our lives.”

According to the order, “some events, activities, programs, and gatherings” are allowed to take place by permit or license, which needs to be cleared by Los Angeles County and “conducted in accordance with all requirements.”

As for the City’s Community Services Director, officials have stated that they will be responsible for “implement[ing] guidelines and regulations” for various events, such as concerts, drive-in movie theaters and vehicle-based parades.

When pertaining to “gym and fitness establishments to engage in commercial fitness activities at City parks, City park parking lots, and City beaches,” the order has authorized the director to “promulgate regulations and issue permits,” officials stated.

The supplement issued by the city will extend those protections until December 31, for tenants and small business needs, which were set to expire this month.

Before this supplemental order was issued, there was a state law, which went into effect on September 1, that would not allow the extension of moratoriums on residential evictions. The law stated that as long as tenants paid 25 percent of their rent, they would not be evicted through January 31.

Tenants will still owe landlords any remaining rent they haven’t paid between March 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021.