LOS ANGELES —On Saturday January 23, Longtime CNN host Larry King passed away, King was 87 years old.

King hosted the CNN board cast “Larry King Live” for over 25 years. The host has sat down for 6,000 episodes with 30,000 interviews. Interviews range from Gerald Ford to President Barack Obama to every day individuals. King retired back in 2010.

Chance King, King’s son, had confirmed to the public of the host passing Saturday morning via Facebook.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the statement said.

There was no definite cause of Kings death at this current time.

King having surrendered from several heart attacks over the years, had several underlying health conditions. Just recently King had been admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 last December, stated a source close to the family.

In 1987, King underwent quintuple bypass surgery, at which inspired him to create the Larry King Cardiac Foundation. The foundation was a resource to help those without insurance.

In 2017, he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent surgery to treat it. Couple years later 2019, underwent another procedure to address his angina.

“The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was ‘Dad.’ He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments — large, small, or imagined,” official statement from Kings sons. “Through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives.”

Kings sons have asked all flower donations be made to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS.

CNN founder Ted Turner, in a statement, said news of King’s death “felt like a punch to the gut. Larry was one of my closest and dearest friends and, in my opinion, the world’s greatest broadcast journalist of all time,” he said. “If anyone asked me what are my greatest career achievements in life, one is the creation of CNN, and the other is hiring Larry King. Like so many who worked with and knew Larry, he was a consummate professional, an amazing mentor to many and a good friend to all. The world has lost a true legend.”

King’s journalist background and distinct style in print was also featured in his column in USA Today, which ran for 20 years until 2001.