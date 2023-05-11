GOFFSTOWN, NEW HAMPSHIRE—On Wednesday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m. (EST), CNN This Morning anchor, Kaitlan Collins hosted former President, Donald J. Trump at a CNN Town Hall event held at St. Anselm College. Trump took questions from both Ms. Collins and from conservative reporters as well.

During the first portion of the Town Hall, Kaitlan Collins spoke of what she called, “Trump’s refusal to back off false election claims.” A person from the audience asked if he would suspend, “polarizing talk of election fraud” while he his campaigning for the 2024 Presidential election?



“If I see election fraud, I think I have an obligation to say It,” Trump answered and then added, “but the answer is yes.” When the commentator reiterated the question, Trump answered.



“Well, I guess we’re going to just win. We’re at a point now. We’re getting so close. Let’s just win it again and straighten out our country,” Trump said to a cheering audience. He then cited the Constitution of the United States.



“The Constitution says that we’re supposed to have legal and well-maintained and well-looked-at elections. And we didn’t have that,” the former President stated.



Collins questioned Trump about the alleged sex abuse charges against him by a woman named E. Jean Carroll. Trump denied knowing the woman, “I swear on my children’s lives,” he said. Trump did speak highly of Carroll’s husband, but later told another interviewer that Carroll was heard “calling her husband, who happened to be black, “an ape.”



Famous radio talk show host, Rick and Bubba, from the Rick and Bubba Show recapped some of the questions presented to Trump with his reply. It can be found on their website under podcasts.



Trump’s interview took place in the battleground state of New Hampshire. According to Politico Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential election, by an extremely slim margin with Biden carrying a reported 306 electoral votes, and Trump’s reported electoral votes were 232.



The Town Hall was conducted by the largest liberal news media outlet, CNN. Reports indicate that CNN, who is owned by Warner Brothers is attempting a new look.



Trump was asked why he held onto the classified documents? When Trump attempted to answer, Collins kept interrupting. Trump asked her, “Am I allowed to talk?”



At one point during the interview, Trump called Collins, “A Nasty Person.” CNN ended the Town Hall approximately 29 minutes early. The 90-minute Town Hall abruptly ended at just over an hour into the interview.