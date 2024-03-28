MALIBU—On Wednesday, March 27, the city of Malibu announced that the community is invited to an upcoming workshop focused on the Coastal Vulnerability Assessment, offered in-person April 18 and virtually on April 30. The workshop provides a opportunity for the community to share feedback and engage in talks regarding the next steps in addressing the projected impacts of sea-level rise in Malibu.

“We live in a seaside community that is highly vulnerable to sea-level rise, so it is crucial to get everyone in Malibu informed and involved in the efforts to address it,” said Mayor Steve Uhring. “If we collaborate and share ideas, then we can be better able to shape the future of our coastline, and make sure Malibu stays strong and resilient for future generations.”

The city of Malibu noted on its website that the in-person workshop on Thursday, April 18, will take place at 5 p.m. at Malibu City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road). The virtual workshop will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 3 p.m. Zoom link for the virtual workshop is posted at https://tinyurl.com/MalibuCVA. RSVPs are not required for the events.

Malibu previously presented technical results of projected sea-level rise impacts in the mid-century and late-century at in-person and virtual workshops in November 2023. The recording of the virtual workshop is available at https://youtu.be/qf51xGSahRs. The draft Coastal Vulnerability Assessment report and interactive GIS map is available at https://malibucity.org/coastal.

The community’s input, gathered through the upcoming workshop, will shape the final stages of the Coastal Vulnerability Assessment as the project approaches completion. For more details, visit https://malibucity.org/coastal, call 310-456-2489, ext. 390, or email mbuilding@malibucity.org.