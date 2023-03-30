BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills’ contractor started construction on Coldwater Canyon Drive to replace aging pipeline and install new pipeline. Work will run thru early 2024 and will take place from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Coldwater Canyon Drive from Rexford Drive to Monte Cielo Drive will have only one lane open in each direction; in certain locations, only one lane will be available in both directions.

Motorists should seek to use alternate routes, be courteous and yield to those leaving their driveways and homes in the impacted area.

The city of Beverly Hills indicated in a news release that the replacement of the pipelines are important to maintaining the region’s water infrastructure. Those pipelines were installed in the 1920s to 1960s and have been the site of several water main breaks in recent years.

For additional details on the Water Main Replacement Project and timeline contact Public Works Customer Service at (310) 285-2467 or email askpw@beverlyhills.org.