WOODLAND HILLS-Comedian Jensen Karp, the husband of “Boy Meets World” actress Danielle Fishel Karp, has claimed to have found shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal that he bought at a Woodland Hills Costco.

“Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit),” Karp stated on Monday, March 22, at 10:32 a.m. tagging the official Cinnamon Toast Crunch Twitter account to a picture of what Karp claims to be two cinnamon-coated shrimp tails.

“We’re sorry to see what you found! We would like to report this to our quality team and replace the box,” the company responded. “Can you please send us a DM to collect more details? Thanks!” Karp then responded “GUYS – I am not sure I’m ready for another box!!!”

Upon “further investigation” the company stated that the alleged Shrimp tails were actually “an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended. We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp.”

“Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?,” Karp wrote.

Karp then stated that he was “convinced to go back through the bag” and found that “many of the squares have black marks.”

“For real – someone tell me they aren’t like maggots or bugs. Is it shrimp adjacent? (also just found this weird cinnamon covered pea thing?) I wish this was a joke,” Karp stated.

Karp also provided an email sent from General Mills that asked him to “provide these items to your local law enforcement.” “Karp responded to the email and stated that he was not going to walk “into a random police station yelling, “Here’s the shrimp tails that General Mills Wants!” Like it’s a smoking gun from a murder.”

“While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility,” Cinnamon Toast Crunch tweeted. “We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further. Any consumers who notice their cereal box or bag has been tampered with, such as the clear tape that was found in this case, should contact us at 1-800-328-1144.”

Karp claims to have taken the alleged shrimp tails to a lab.