WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood in past years have invested approximately $5 million to fund social services through contracts with local nonprofit organizations to support programs that impact thousands of people. To improve social services and expand accessibility, the city is asked community members to participate in its 2022 Social Services Community Needs Assessment Survey. The survey is conducted in partnership with Maroon Society, that focused to promote the public good and provides qualitative and quantitative research expertise.

Community members that live, work, own property, attend school, or spend a large amount of time unhoused in West Hollywood qualify for the City’s Social Services programs and these community members are encouraged to take the three-minute survey available in English by visiting w.eho.city/needsEng. The survey is available in Spanish at https://w.eho.city/needsSpan.

The survey is currently open; the final day to participate in the survey is Sunday, March 13.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, survey responses are being collected from a diverse group and input from a large cross-section of participants will provide critical feedback that helps the city to assess and most effectively meet the community’s most up-to-date social service needs. Community members will help shape the next three years of social services programs in West Hollywood.

During its 37-year history, West Hollywood has provided millions of dollars in grants to fund programs that include services for older adults; people living with HIV and AIDS; members of the LGBTQ community; families with children; people with disabilities; alcohol and drug use recovery programs; support programs for Russian-speaking and other immigrants; services for people who are experiencing homelessness; food programs; and health care services for people who are uninsured.

In 2021, the City’s Social Services programs administered by partner nonprofit organizations have been addressing critical issues including homelessness, food insecurity, substance use, and HIV/STI prevention and support, and have provided more than 150,000 meals to older adults and other vulnerable community members who would otherwise go hungry; have placed 50 people experiencing homelessness in stable housing; and have helped many people who were jobless to prepare for the job market.

West Hollywood periodically conducts community studies to guide Social Services priorities. Previous studies provided details on community demographics; community needs for social services, including transportation and housing; and feedback on living in West Hollywood.

For additional details about the 2022 Social Services Community Needs Assessment Survey contact Katie Egan, West Hollywood Social Services Program Administrator, at (323) 848-6868 or at kegan@weho.org. For specific inquiries to Maroon Society, please contact Patricia Ortega at assessment@maroonsociety.com or at (310) 694-8075. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.