WEST HOLLYWOOD—Runners in the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon Presented by Asics will be making their way through West Hollywood on Sunday, March 20 as part of a 26.2-mile Stadium to the Stars course.

Celebrating its 37th anniversary, the Los Angeles Marathon will be returning to its regularly scheduled annual March date after having been held in November 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Marathon course will begin at Dodger Stadium and it will conclude at Century Park in Century City. The portion of the route that runs through West Hollywood will not change.

The Los Angeles Marathon route for 2022 will guide runners westbound into West Hollywood along Sunset Boulevard at Marmont Lane west of N. Crescent Heights Boulevard. From the Sunset Strip, runners will turn left (south) onto N. San Vicente Boulevard; then right (west) onto Santa Monica Boulevard; then left (south) onto N. Doheny Drive, where they will enter Beverly Hills at Beverly Boulevard. The Marathon will run through West Hollywood between miles 14 and 15 of the course.

To ensure the safety of Marathon runners, there will be several street closures in WeHo on Sunday, March 20, from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.; crews will work to reopen roads to vehicle traffic as quickly as possible as the Marathon moves through West Hollywood:

-Sunset Boulevard between Marmont Lane and Clark Street/N. San Vicente Boulevard (the route enters the City of West Hollywood from the City of Los Angeles west along Sunset Boulevard from Marmont Lane, just west of Crescent Heights Boulevard);

-N. San Vicente Boulevard between Sunset Boulevard and Melrose Avenue;

-Santa Monica Boulevard between La Cienega Boulevard and N. Doheny Drive;

-N. Doheny Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Beverly Boulevard (the route exits the City of West Hollywood to the City of Beverly Hills south along N. Doheny Drive from Beverly Boulevard).

Parking will be prohibited along the Los Angeles Marathon route. “No Parking” signs will be posted prior to the event. Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Spectators for the Los Angeles Marathon and community members searching for alternative parking solutions during the Los Angeles Marathon are asked to visit West Hollywood’s website, where a directory of parking structures and municipal lots with hours of operation and rates is available online. Members of the public are asked to carpool and to use public transportation, taxis, or ridesharing options.

For additional details regarding the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon Presented by Asics email or call (213) 542-3000, or visit the Los Angeles Marathon website. Members of the media interested seeking media credentials for the event should apply directly with McCourt Foundation.

For more information specific about West Hollywood regarding the Los Angeles Marathon or related street closures is asked to contact the City’s Event Services Division at (323) 848-6502.