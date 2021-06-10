SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica is asking community members and stakeholders to offer input for two projects at Marine Park – the Marine Park Playground Upgrade Project and the Marine Park Community Garden Proposed Plan.

According to the city of Santa Monica website, the Marine Park Playground Upgrade Project will replace the existing 20-year-old playground. Project improvements may include replacement of the existing traditional play equipment, sand and rubber safety surface; improved access between the on-site surface parking, restrooms, and playground; and pedestrian amenities, including shade structures and seating. The new playground will be universally accessible.

A virtual public meeting will occur on Thursday, June 17 at 5 p.m. to review proposed concepts, obtain input, and outline the next steps. Details, including confirmed dates, and meeting links will be posted at santamonica.gov/marinepark.

Santa Monica’s Community Garden program is evaluating siting a new garden on the western edge of Marine Park and is collecting feedback through a survey. The program operates four community gardens, and the interest to participate greatly outpaces availability.

The draft design includes individual plots within raised beds and areas for shared gardening. The survey, posted at santamonica.gov/marinepark, will be available through July 9, at 11:59 p.m. PST.