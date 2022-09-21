SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica Community Services Director Andy Agle announced on Tuesday, September 20 that he will retire at the end of the year. His last day will be December 15.

Agle has held Department leadership roles for the last 15 years, first as the Director of Housing and Economic Development (2007 – 2020) and then as the Director of the Community Services Department (2020 – present). A resident of Santa Monica, Agle started his 24-year tenure with the city in 1998 in the Planning and Community Development Department.

“I started my career in local government more than three decades ago because it was and is foundational to me that my work makes a difference in people’s lives, particularly those with the greatest needs,” said Agle. “I am so grateful that my time with the City has supported my passion for making a difference in the community where I live. I have been blessed to have worked with colleagues who are talented, dedicated, and caring. Santa Monica is incredibly fortunate to be supported by such passionate and capable public servants who are dedicated to enriching the experience of those of us who live here.”

The city of Santa Monica reported on its website, during his time working with the city, Agle led teams whose accomplishments include:

-Investing in the production and preservation of over 2,000 deed-restricted affordable residences that will serve low-income Santa Monica households for generations to come.

-Acquiring over 20 acres of privately owned land that now serves, or will serve, as public open space, affordable housing, and community facilities such as a fire station and a transit terminus.

-Developing a Redevelopment Agency investment plan that accelerated over one hundred million dollars of investments in affordable housing, parks, and community facilities prior to the state’s elimination of all redevelopment agencies.

-Supporting the voters’ consideration, and eventual approval, of Measure GSH, which created a dedicated funding source for affordable housing following the elimination of redevelopment agencies.

-Creating innovative policies and programs such as one of California’s first local minimum wage laws and the Preserving Our Diversity program, which provides cash-based assistance to help vulnerable seniors meet their basic needs.

“Andy is a talented leader who has positively impacted so many aspects of life in Santa Monica. including bringing about long-term strategies around affordable housing and economic development to meeting emerging community needs with novel programs like the Preserving Our Diversity Program.” said City Manager David White. “We’re grateful for his steadfast service and we’ll miss his positive, solution-oriented presence.”

Beginning December 16, Assistant Director of Community Services Danielle Noble will become the Acting Director. Noble served as Assistant Director of Community Services since the 2020 restructuring and was the Assistant Director of the Community and Cultural Services Department since 2017. She previously served as the City’s Deputy City Manager for three years. She came to Santa Monica in 2005 after serving in programmatic and development roles for nonprofit social service providers.