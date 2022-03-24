UNITED STATES—On March 23, Mike Lindell TV, Frank Speech, and Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold confirmed findings of a third investigation into election fraud in Mesa County, Colorado revealing illegal manipulation of tabulated voting data during the 2020 presidential election and the 2021 Grand Junction municipal election.

Tina Peters, the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder and Deputy County Clerk, Belinda Knisley were booked into a Mesa County detention facility on March 9, after being indicted by a grand jury in multiple counts in the election security breach on $500,000 bond.

The investigation revealed than an unauthorized creation of two hard drives created during the early voting process of the 2020 General Election.

On October 21, 2020, the data was backed up by a forensic image of the EMS server. Ballot records before can no longer be retrieved.

Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, and Dominion Voting Systems reportedly overwrote the hard drive with D-Suite Version 5.13.

According to reports, 20,236 ballot records were digitally reloaded into the new databases making the original voter intent of the ballots unknown. The report cites 5,567 ballots in 58 batches that did not have digital records copied.

On March 30, 2021, the same unauthorized creation of the data base occurred again with 2,974 ballot records digitally reloaded, and 46 batches missing their digital records.

Elbert County Court Recorder, Dallas Schroeder admitted to making copies of two hard drives of Mesa County’s Dominion Voting Systems. Schroeder indicated he did so under the instruction of Shawn Smith and Mike Cook from the US Election Integrity Project. Griswold fixed a typo on the documentation on January 27.

“One of the hard drive images is believed to have been taken on May 23. New information acquired during the Department of State’s investigation reveals that the secure room where this election equipment is stored was accessed on the evening of Sunday, May 23, 2021, outside of normal work hours, by the Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters; Gerald Wood, the unauthorized individual who attended the Mesa County trusted build; and another Mesa County Clerk and Recorder employee.

The Colorado Secretary of State alerted the Director of the U.S. Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which is an agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, of this aspect of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office security breach. CISA has confirmed that it does not view this breach as a significant heightening of the election risk landscape at this point,” said Secretary Griswold in a statement.