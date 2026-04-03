UNITED STATES—The government shutdown that is impacting TSA workers and federal workers who are not getting paid is longer than the previous government shutdown. As a result, people are aware that if you are planning to travel it could be chaos depending on where you have to travel (i.e. which airport you are departing from and which airport you’re arriving to). It’s gotten so bad people are arriving hours in advance, standing in line for hours, only to still miss their flight.

Call me stupid, but I had no idea that members of Congress got special perks with some airlines and the ability to skip TSA lines like most Americans. Oh, how convenient because you’re a member of Congress. You don’t get to suffer like the rest of us? What makes you so special? I never would tout another news outlet, but kudos to TMZ for putting members on blast. This government shutdown has gone far too long, and I think I have been touting this for years.

If there is a government shutdown, WHY ARE MEMBERS OF CONGRESS GETTING PAID, but others are not? Make it make sense, I’ll give you the answer, it does not make sense. So the fact that we’re seeing all these pics of members of Congress out and about celebrating their 2-week Spring/Easter Break, while there are still federal workers not getting paid, says everything to me. They’re getting exposed and I love every freaking minute of it.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn being caught at the airport departing but hiding behind an assistant or guard to prevent her face from being seen. We got Senator Ted Cruz on an airplane, Senate Majority Leader John Thune jetting away threw the airport, Representative Robert Garcia in Las Vegas, and then you have Lindsay Graham caught red-handed at Disneyland. His excuse for why he was there was hilarious to say the least.

If the members of Congress actually cared about the American public, they would be staying in Washington D.C. to nail out an agreement to fund the federal government yet again. I’m so sick of the finger pointing. Republicans pointing the fingers at Democrats, and Democrats pointing the finger at Republicans. BOTH DEMOCRATS and REPUBLICANS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS MESS! Why, they won’t get over their freaking egos and it’s costing the American people, not them.

If the past few years isn’t a sign to Americans to see who they voted for and make a change I don’t know what else to say. Your congressman or congresswoman and your senators are not doing their jobs. So you know what could change that? Voting them out and putting someone into office who is actually going to fight on your behalf. The loyalty to politicians who can care less about your wellbeing needs to end. Time to wake up America!