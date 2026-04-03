SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, April 1, legendary guitarist, singer, and songwriter, Lindsey Buckingham, 76, was targeted in a recent attack.

A female stalker, who is reportedly known to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), threw an unknown substance at the Fleetwood Mac Star, Lindsey Buckingham, as he was arriving for an appointment. The woman just threw the substance on him and fled. Buckingham was not harmed in the incident.



Multiple reports indicate that in 2024, Buckingham obtained a permanent restraining order against a female stalker referred to only as “Michelle,” who, according to The Blast, has threatened Buckingham and his family before.



Reports indicate that LAPD Threat Unit detectives are leading this investigation. It is unknown if the suspect has been arrested. LAPD is not commenting on the incident as they do not want to hinder the investigation.



The former Fleetwood Mac star and his wife, Kristen Messner, have three adult children together whom they reportedly attempted to raise out of the limelight. Buckingham was born in Palo Alto and has primarily lived in Los Angeles County. In 2022, he and his wife purchased a home in Brentwood Park.



Reports indicate that Buckingham enjoys what is often referred to as flipping houses. He purchases high-end homes in the area, renovates, and resells them.



Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975. Lindsey Buckingham wrote and produced Go Your Own Way, released as the band’s lead single on December 20, 1976. In 2010, Go Your Own Way made the 120 spot in Rolling Stones magazine’s Top 500 Rock and Roll Songs of All Time.



In 1977, Ken Caillat, Richard Dashut, and Fleetwood Mac (Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Stevie Nicks) won a Grammy for Album of the Year with the hit song Rumours.



Ken Caillat, Richard Dashut & Fleetwood Mac (Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie & Stevie Nicks).







